Pride of Guernsey: Angela and Jim de Garis

ST SAVIOUR’S residents Jim and Angela de Garis have been nominated for the OCS-sponsored Parish Champion of the Year Award.

The pair were put forward anonymously to celebrate and recognise their hard work in the parish with their involvement in the wider community.

‘Jim and Angela have worked tirelessly over the years for the parish of St Saviour’s.

‘They have been instrumental in the running of the St Saviour’s Montebourg Association – the twinning of St Saviour’s with the town of Montebourg in France.

‘They also have been involved heavily with the West Show, organising the pageant for many, many years, and together with members of their family they put a large number of floats and other entries in the Battle of Flowers each year.’

In June, the church in St Saviour’s was decorated with hundreds of flowers for the annual festival, organised by the St Saviour’s flower arrangers – of which Angela is head.

‘They are both very well known in the parish of St Saviour’s and Castel.’