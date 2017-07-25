Pride of Guernsey: Jimmy Ozanne

JIMMY OZANNE’S dedication to his work as a carer at Guernsey Cheshire home and eagerness to help others through charity events is to being recognised in this year’s Pride of Guernsey Awards.

An anonymous nominator put Mr Ozanne forward for the Specsavers-sponsored Carer of the Year accolade after years of him working in the home.

‘He is a dedicated, caring person who makes a huge difference to the lives of the residents. Jimmy (Mark) is great fun to work with and is always going the extra mile to think of new ways to raise much-needed money for the residents of the home.

‘He is always first to volunteer his own time and goes beyond what is asked of him. He has done island walks, set up annual pancake events, sales and dressed up in the craziest outfits, all with the aim of helping others.

‘I cannot recall ever seeing him miserable and life has dealt him some challenges along the way. Jimmy takes his role as a carer seriously and always acts in a professional and sensitive manner.

‘I would like Jimmy to be recognised for the person that he is as an example to others and achieving this award would be recognition for all he has done and achieved’.