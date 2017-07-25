Pride of Guernsey: Major Claire Hill

SALVATION ARMY officer Major Claire Hill has been highly praised for all her work in the community, especially for islanders in St Sampson’s.

Her nomination for the Specsavers-sponsored Carer of the Year Award comes from Malcolm Tostevin, who believes her efforts should be recognised.

‘She and her husband are responsible for Guernsey SA Church and St Sampson’s Community Centre. Her work greatly exceeds her official responsibilities.

‘She is on call to anyone with problems and is the sweetest, most caring person you could ever meet.

‘Recently, Clifton Hall closed and she did tremendous work bringing the two congregations together and had the difficult job of bringing the Sunday school children from Town to L’Islet.

‘The Salvation Army runs two toddler groups and she oversees and helps in these. On Thursdays she assists at an elderly women’s meeting and is prominent in the Friday Youth Club. She frequently visits patients at the hospitals and does many home visits.

‘The St Sampson’s Community Centre gives her an opportunity to offer a listening ear and advice when requested to people with problems.

‘She, along with her husband, has been here about nine years and never has anyone worked harder, particularly among children, than Claire.’