CHARITY shops have warned about the inconvenience of donations being left at their properties outside opening hours.

The Ron Short Centre shop has been particularly affected, press liaison officer Allan Harris said.

‘While we are incredibly grateful for all the useful donations we receive, and welcome them unreservedly, the public ought to be made aware of the instances in which donations are rather less than useful to us,’ he said.

‘Often the things that are left are things that perhaps people don’t realise we can’t accept. Electrical items, bedding, prams and buggies for instance. All have to go to the tip if left at our door as we can’t sell them on for health and safety reasons.’

The estimated cost of regular trips to the recycling facility is said to be significant for the charity.

Sell items online for free via www.bisi.gg