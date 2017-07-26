Information requests made public

DETAILS of all access to information requests made since the code was introduced in 2014 have finally been published by the States.

It is part of a drive to improve the code and its use and follows repeated calls from the Guernsey Press for the questions and answers to be easily available as they are in other jurisdictions.

Policy & Resources has rejected having an independent appeals mechanism or to move it to a statutory basis, as in Jersey.

One of the other key changes it has made is that any time a committee decides not to release information that will be reviewed by the chief information officer to ensure consistency.

Since the code was agreed, 58 requests have been made.

They include whether Guernsey Police had been involved in the hunt for a US murder suspect in November 1998 who may have been living in the island – they did not believe they had; patient safety findings for obstetricians and gynaecology on Loveridge Ward; and data on TV licence evasion prosecution.

Requests that were refused included details of Cabernet’s [Aurigny holding company] budgeted profitability and cash flows, the salary of the chief fire officer, a breakdown of costs for the airport pavements project and the locations of all fire hydrants on the island.

For more details about the code and to view the requests visit www.gov.gg/information.