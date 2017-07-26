Job fair aims to fill Health vacancies

GUERNSEY’S largest public sector employer has been working to demystify its roles and encourage more people to apply for positions.

Health & Social Care employs around half of the States’ 5,500-strong workforce, but faces recruitment challenges, with 67 vacancies in acute medical positions.

At a special open day at Les Beaucamps High school yesterday, HSC resourcing partner Christine Bangor-Jones said they were not just looking for doctors and nurses.

‘One of the aims of the open day is to demystify some of the preconceptions about what jobs we have,’ she said, adding that there was an array of work on offer.

‘In particular, we are looking for laundry supervisors,’ she said. ‘It’s not just a cleaning job, it is about working in a hospital environment. It is a great opportunity and they promote from within. We are also looking for health care assistants.

‘Just because you don’t have a degree, there’s still some great opportunities for working in HSC.’

For more information, visit www.gov.gg/healthandsocialcare.