‘Misleading’ L’Ancresse image ‘could cause undue anxiety’

IMAGES produced by the Vale Commons Council predicting how the loss of the eastern L’Ancresse sea wall would affect the coastline have been dismissed as ‘inaccurate and alarmist’ by the Environment & Infrastructure president.

The council has criticised E&I’s proposals to allow a 200-metre stretch of the wall to be taken down to allow the area to return to nature.

In a letter to E&I president Barry Brehaut, Vale Commons Council president Peter Blake felt the real cost of the realignment was far more than the £1m. estimate the committee has issued.

‘[The] proposals are very far from well-thought out or costed,’ he said.

‘Insofar as costs are concerned, it is the council’s contention that it would be prudent that you [E&I] add up to £1m. for works on the golf course which may be caused by your present proposal and a further £500,000, or more, to reinstate the

kiosk and toilets at the end of the beach.

‘We are arguably looking at something approaching an eventual cost of £2.5m. before the question of the almost inevitable cost overruns are incurred.’

The council said the images it had released were an illustration of how the coastline could be affected without the wall to protect it.

It is based on an image released by Royal HaskoningDHV back in 2007.

Deputy Brehaut said the image had been used misleadingly by the council and represented what would happen only if no measures were put in place to protect the coastline.