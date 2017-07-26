Pride of Guernsey: Laura Simpson

NINE-YEAR-OLD Grace Girard has nominated St Martin’s Primary School teacher Laura Simpson to show her appreciation for all the help she gave Grace with maths.

Her cheerful nature was also cited as a reason why Grace put Miss Simpson forward for the Garenne-sponsored Teacher of the Year Award.

‘She is so cheerful, funny and she jokingly calls us “wallys” when we do something wrong. She can also do an impression of a monkey and she always smiles at me when I walk past her.

‘She is my favourite teacher.

‘She teaches Year 3 and I cannot thank her enough for all the help she has given me, especially with my maths.

‘I used to struggle with this subject and the way she used to explain it to me helped me understand what I was meant to do.

‘I want to nominate her to show her I really, really appreciate all she did for me.’