Pride of Guernsey: Louise McKane

A VALE PRIMARY teacher is a very caring person and is always smiling, according to one parent who has nominated her for Teacher of the Year.

Louise McKane has been put forward by Rosalyn Lesbirel for the Garenne-sponsored award.

‘My daughter has had Mrs McKane teaching her at Vale Primary School for the last seven months,’ said Mrs Lesbirel.

‘She makes learning fun and she encourages the children.

‘She is a very caring person and is always smiling.’

Mrs McKane was always very positive towards the children, Mrs Lesbirel added.

‘She is always very friendly when she sees my daughter out of school hours. An amazing teacher.’

Nine-year-old Amy Adams also nominated Mrs McKane.

‘Mrs McKane teaches us in a fun way and tells us stories about when she was little,’ Amy said.

‘She is an amazing teacher.’