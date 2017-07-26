Pride of Guernsey: RNLI crew

BOAT owners, divers, windsurfers and all others who spend time on the open water appreciate what the RNLI does for Guernsey.

That is why it has been nominated for the Rossborough-sponsored Emergency Hero of the Year Award.

After winning the award last year, it is clear that the island takes great comfort from knowing that should something unthinkable happen, the crew of dedicated volunteers will always be there to help.

One of the RNLI’s nominators said: ‘The crew of the lifeboat are on voluntary duty 365 days a year and are often called out in truly appalling conditions – they always respond without question.

‘It is no small commitment to be a member of the lifeboat crew and an understanding family is surely a requisite of membership.

‘I feel that the entire crew of the St Peter Port Lifeboat is very worthy of this award for a second year running.’

There are always hundreds of boats coming in and out of Guernsey and the RNLI allows provides a safety net should something happen.

Another nominator, who is close family with many generations of lifeboat crew, said they never hesitated when called to a rescue.

‘All of the crew are very much admired by the people of Guernsey,’ he said.

‘They are all very heroic and brave men who go to sea whenever they are needed.’