St Peter Port ranked in top five cruise destinations

CRUISE ship passengers have ranked St Peter Port fourth out of all destinations based in the British Isles and Western Europe.

The ranking is part of leading cruise authority Cruise Critic’s annual Cruise Critic Cruisers’ Choice Destination Awards.

The awards name the best destinations of the year across 15 regions around the world and are based entirely on customer reviews posted to Cruise Critic.com.

VisitGuernsey has welcomed the award.

‘We are delighted that St Peter Port has been recognised by Cruise Critic’s reviewers,’ said CruiseGuernsey marketing manager Wendy Pedder.

‘The site is a leading authority on the cruise market with regular cruisers as their audience so this is a real testament to the experience St Peter Port is offering passengers and an acknowledgment of the investment allocated to this key tourism market.’

One reviewer, named as Beenwalking, said St Peter Port was warm, welcome and picturesque while another, named as VikingExplorer, said: ‘Warm, scenic, friendly and fascinating blend of England and France, full of historic old buildings and a shopping paradise. Easy to walk around.’