‘Still work to be done to lower cancer rate’

CANCER campaign groups have acknowledged that there is ‘work to be done’ to get the rates of the disease down in the Bailiwick.

A report published yesterday highlighted the incidence rate and mortality rate of cancers in the islands between 2010 and 2014.

It showed that prostate cancer and lung cancer were the two most common causes of cancer-related deaths in that period, while non-melanoma skin cancer had the highest incidence.

Male Uprising Guernsey was set up to focus awareness on male cancers such as prostate cancer.

‘We know that early detection can make a difference to both treatment options and survival rates, so we believe that helping men to be more aware of symptoms and giving them the confidence to talk openly about their health is an important part of our work,’ said chairman Dan Collins.

He said the diagnosing of prostate cancer is now faster and more accurate thanks to a new MRI software tool, StageCraft, the purchase of which Mug was able to support with the help of fundraisers last year. The charity has made a four-year commitment to fund this software.

The report stated that there was an average of 691 cancers registered in the Bailiwick every year between 2010 and 2014, of which 45% were for non-melanoma skin cancer.