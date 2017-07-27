Island Games 2021 logo ‘could change over time’

COMING up with a logo to please everyone was always going to be a challenge, the Island Games organising committee has said, as it confirmed its design could evolve over the next few years.

Events and communications director Amanda Hibbs has responded to the mixed reception to the newly-released logo for the 2021 Guernsey Island Games.

She said the designers were under strict guidelines from the International Island Games Association, so it could not be too Guernsey-orientated.

The twos in the logos represent cyclists, or runners or swimmers on the block, the zero represents an athletics track and the one signifies a field or pitch marking.

After its official release, the logo met with some criticism for not being clear enough – with some dubbing it the ‘20211 games’ because of the line through the one – and it not being ‘Guernsey’ enough. Some also argued the twos looked like ‘people with hunches’.