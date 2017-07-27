Organisers of Air Display in plea for funds

THIS year’s Guernsey Air Display will mark the 60th anniversary of the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, but organisers have said that more financial support is desperately needed to ensure the event does not disappear from the skies for good.

The memorial flight, which commemorates all those who lost their lives serving in the RAF, or its predecessor the Royal Flying Corps, in conflicts from 1914 to the present day, will be at the forefront of the display on Thursday 14 September from 10.45am to 1.15pm above Castle Cornet and St Peter Port.

Organisers have said that each year the display faces ‘considerable’ challenges in securing sufficient funding to ‘get the Air Display up into the skies’ and both 2017 and 2018 are no exceptions.

‘Genuine appreciation needs to be given to the private sector companies who are Consortium Members of the Guernsey Air Display along with States of Guernsey Culture & Heritage Department who provide a small grant but more financial support is desperately needed,’ said Michael Perrett, Guardian of the Guernsey Air Display Foundation.

‘2017 and 2018 are unique years for both the BBMF and the RAF and I urge all companies in Guernsey to pledge their support to the Guernsey Air Display to ensure that this hugely popular annual event does not disappear from our skies for good.’

The Red Arrows will not be visiting this year because they are on tour.