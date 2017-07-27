Plant being built in Cherbourg for tidal turbine production

WORK has begun on the plant which will produce tidal energy turbines that which Alderney Renewable Energy hopes to use in its project to connect the island’s electricity grid with France and the UK.

Naval Energies announced last week that it had begun work on the plant in Cherbourg which will support a $146m. Normandie Hydro project based in the Alderney Race.

This is a project which will involve seven turbines in French waters that will connect to the French power grid and is designed to produce 14MW of energy and run for 20 years.

Production of the turbines is set to start in the first quarter of next year and the company plans to produce about 25 turbines a year.

Ultimately, turbines made by the plant could be used by the France-Alderney-Britain (Fab) link.

‘It is very exciting to see this significant step, which is the world’s first commercial turbine facility,’ said Alderney Renewable Energy director Declan Gaudion.