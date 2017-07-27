Pride of Guernsey: Charlton Gauvain

FOOTBALLER Charlton Gauvain has played what his nominator describes as an ‘outstanding’ season.

The teenager has been kept busy playing for his school and being part of the U18 and U21 teams for the Murattis.

For his accomplishments on the pitch, his anonymous nominator believes that he is worthy to be crowned with the Butterfield-sponsored Young Achiever of the Year Award.

‘His club side, Rangers, won the Ravenscroft U16 League this season. His school team, Les Beaucamps High, won the prestigious Spiller Shield. Charlton played in Guernsey’s U16 Muratti.

‘He also started the U18 and U21 Murattis, joining a very rare band of players who have played in all three games in the same season.’

His success continued when he was chosen to play for the island squad and even scored a goal in Gotland as well as making his debut for Guernsey FC this season.

‘Charlton is a level-headed young man who takes his sport seriously and clearly has a successful football career ahead of him. It would be good to see him personally recognised in these awards.’