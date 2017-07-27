Pride of Guernsey: Daniella Lowe

DANIELLA LOWE has never allowed her daughters to give up on their dreams despite emotional and financial hardship.

She has been nominated by her daughter Stephanie Savident for the Parent/s of the Year Award, sponsored by The Christies Group.

‘She has been a single mother for most of mine, her 18-year-old daughter and her 15-year-old son’s life,’ said Miss Savident. ‘We have always had pride in not going on benefits and getting by with just us three doing what ever we have to do to survive. She has also managed to keep us in dance training since we were both two. We both wish to pursue dance as a career and she would never let us give up our dreams because of our financial situation. She did the same for her two older children, who don’t live with us.’

Miss Savident said her mother had set a fine example to all her children and truly was an inspiration and a source of strength.

‘She has also helped me particularly with my mental health issues,’ she said. ‘I have severe social anxiety and whilst battling with depression she has helped me fight my anxiety. I have now gotten into a very highly thought of performing arts college in the UK and it is all thanks to her. She always kept her head on straight and strong for us and fought for us. That is what’s important – she is the only thing I have and she deserves this award to show her that she is all I really need.’