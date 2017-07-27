Pride of Guernsey: Debbie and Shaun Torode

IMOGEN TORODE’S ‘Granny and Grumpy’ are the best in the world, the five-year-old said, as she nominated them for the CI Co-operative Society-sponsored Grandparent/s of the Year Award.

La Mare Primary pupil Imogen said she enjoyed spending time with her grandparents, who she calls Granny and Grumpy.

‘I want to nominate my Granny and Grumpy because they are super,’ she said.

‘My Granny is just crazy and she gives me Frazzles when I ask her.’

Imogen added that her Granny took her to school every day and also takes her to play at Les Amarreurs playground, which the family call Nanny Hazel’s park, because it is close to her great-grandmother’s house and where Mrs Torode grew up.

‘When I get upset, Granny always gives me snuggles,’ said Imogen.

‘My Grumpy makes me laugh all of the time and he chases me around the park trying to catch me and then I chase him.

‘Grumpy always comes and watches my athletics and he cooks me yummy steak.

‘They are the best Granny and Grumpy in the world and I am so lucky that they are mine.’