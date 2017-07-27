Pride of Guernsey: Jessica Pearce

JESSICA PEARCE’S dedication to helping raise awareness about Niemann Pick Type C, a disease from which her beloved sister Georgina died last year, has seen her nominated for the Butterfield-sponsored Young Achiever of the Year Award.

Jessica and her parents supported Georgina throughout her courageous battle with the cruel condition, which began when she had memory problems at the age of six and lasted until she died last October aged 19.

Nominator Sarah Meade said Jess, 16, had showed amazing strength, not only at this very difficult time but also since, including ‘leading the way in delivering a wonderful eulogy at Georgina’s funeral’ and continuing to work hard in her A-level studies.

‘She has dedicated time to Georgina’s charity, Georgina’s Gang, since her passing, and now plans to be an ambassador for Niemann Pick in order to support other siblings and families in similar situations to that which her family experienced.

‘Jess, in my opinion, is quite a remarkable young woman and a true representation of all that the Pride of Guernsey stands for.’|