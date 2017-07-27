Pride of Guernsey: John and Joan Le Page

JOHN AND JOAN LE PAGE’S positive attitudes and busy lifestyles are an inspiration to their family and the wider community that they support, their grandson has said.

Greg Martin has nominated Mr and Mrs Le Page for the CI Co-operative Society-sponsored Grandparent/s of the Year Award.

He said they set a brilliant example of how to juggle numerous important roles in the community with spending quality time with their family.

‘They have supported myself and cousin throughout our childhood by feeding us, keeping us occupied, teaching us new skills and doing the school-run duties,’ he said.

‘They now continue to support us by producing some brilliant food, dog-sitting and even assisting us onto the property ladder.

‘They have been truly inspiring and continue to do so with their positive attitudes, busy lifestyles and will always do the upmost to help people and family in any way possible.’

Mr Martin said they had also set up many initiatives to help out others.

‘Monthly, they arrange and cook meals for the bereaved, in which 30 people enjoy socialising and are given the chance to leave the house,’ he said.

‘Another initiative set up by Joan is a knitting club, for the Tumaini fund, sending blankets and clothes for young children who have very little.

‘Joan is also the chairlady for the Mothers’ Union and has been so for many years. John is a lay minister for St Mary’s Church and has been for 60 years. He has also been chaplain of the Boys’ Brigade for 16 years.’