Pride of Guernsey: June Granville

PUTTING her grandchildren first comes naturally to June Granville, who has been praised by her daughter-in-law for her constant care and attention.

Her daughter-in-law, Laura Dainty, has nominated her for the CI Co-operative Society-sponsored Grandparent/s of the Year Award.

No matter what has happened in her life, June has always been around when needed and makes herself available for the good of the family.

‘My mother-in-law lost her own mother to cancer this year but has still been an awesome nanny to four children,’ her nominator said.

‘She always puts them first, never goes a day without speaking to them and is currently helping us move back to the island so she can spend more time with my three children.’

Mrs Dainty said she and her children wanted to say a big thank-you to their grandmother and to tell her just how much they appreciate her. ‘We love her so much and want her to know how much she means to us,’ they said.