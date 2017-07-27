Pride of Guernsey: Tania and Ian Pearce

‘BRILLIANT’ mum and dad Tania and Ian Pearce have been nominated for the Pride of Guernsey Parent/s of the Year Award, sponsored by The Christies Group.

The couple are parents to both younger daughter Jessica, 16, and Georgina, who died last October aged 19 after a brave battle with the incurable genetic condition Niemann Pick Disease Type C.

Their nominator said: ‘Throughout Georgina’s illness, which was diagnosed when she was only small, they were determined to care for her at home so she could be surrounded by family. That constant, around the clock support and love made all the difference.’

Thanks to donations from islanders they were able to adapt their home with the specialised equipment Georgina needed as her condition deteriorated, ensuring the family could share their lives together as much as possible.

‘Throughout it all they have been hugely grateful for any help received and have been stoic in the face of many odds.

‘I have never heard them complain at the devastating situation they suddenly found themselves in.

‘Since Georgina’s death they have helped others still battling Niemann Pick – something which must be hard for any parent to cope with, but is typical of their caring nature and resolve.

‘It is hard to think of a more deserving mum and dad.’