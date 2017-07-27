Seven States properties in need of ‘urgent’ repairs

MORE than £3m. has been spent on vital maintenance and repairs of States property in the last three years – but seven of the projects earmarked as urgent in that time have still not been completed, an information request by the Guernsey Press has revealed.

Since 2014, each year £1.5m. has been placed in a ring-fenced pot for committees to use.

Projects have included £336,000 for repointing Victoria Tower, a total of £825,000 on roofing at the PEH at Fougere, Hanois and Casquets wards, and £558,000 on the Grammar School heating system.

In 2014, when £1,240,400 was spent, nine projects were earmarked as a priority, but improving heating, ventilation and the roof at the DVLA office has not been done. From 2015, three projects still need to be done – wall repair at the Val des Terres, roofing and structural work at the transport shed, and a project at Guernsey Prison called ‘mechanical services’.

In total, £1,458,000 was spent that year, including £340,000 replacing roof covering at the Tourist Information Centre.

Three of the seven projects that were earmarked to being in for 2016 are outstanding, when total spending dropped noticeably to £474,000.

The Guernsey Press used the information code after the States failed to answer questions three months after they were submitted.