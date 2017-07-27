Toddler death crash driver receives suspended sentence

A MOTORIST who knocked down and killed three-year-old Clinton Pringle in Jersey has received an eight-month jail term suspended for two years.

Rebekah Le Gal (39) had pleaded guilty to causing death by careless driving.

She was cleared of the more serious charge of causing death by dangerous driving following a trial in the island's Royal Court last month.

The sentence means that Le Gal will serve no time in prison. However, if she commits a further offence during the two-year period she would be brought back to court and could then be jailed for the offence and the additional offence.

Clinton was knocked down by Le Gal’s VW Transporter in Tunnell Street, St Helier last June.

The accident happened in a section of ‘shared space’ road close to the entrance to the Millennium Town Park.

Le Gal was also banned from driving for 30 months.