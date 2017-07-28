Beekeepers on alert after Asian hornets confirmed in Guernsey

THREE Asian hornets have been discovered in Guernsey with the hunt now on for the main nest.

The Guernsey Beekeepers Association has told its members that the hornets, believed to be female workers, were caught at a property close to Torteval Church.

The hornets eat honeybees and have become widespread in central and southern France. Sightings have previously been confirmed in Alderney and Jersey.

Scientists have warned that a handful of hornets can destroy a honeybee nest in a couple of hours.