Free music event for under-18s

A FREE live music event and pool party for under-18s at La Vallette bathing pools hopes to build on the success of a burgeoning scene for young people.

Taking place on 3 August, it is being organised by Sound Guernsey, which has been putting on events for under-18s for nearly two years.

Four local bands will play between 3 and 8pm.

Jon and Anni Bisson formed Sound Guernsey, a not-for-profit organisation.

‘So far we have been staging gigs at the Fermain Tavern specifically for under-18s with great success – we’ve always had an absolutely amazing turnout.

‘This is the first event of its kind at La Vallette and we’ve had great support from Jan Dockerill, who allowed this to happen – we hope it could be the first of many,’ said Mr Bisson, who also restores old cars as a day job.

The performances will be staged on the concrete plateau to the left of the cafe. Attendees are expected to be able to watch the gig from in and around the pools themselves.

For more information and full line-up visit the Sound Guernsey Facebook page.