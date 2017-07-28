Happy Landings stays a protected building

HAPPY LANDINGS will stay on the protected building register after an appeal against the hotel’s listing was dismissed.

The building next to the airport was added to the list last year after architects approached the planners with proposals to demolish it as part of a reorganisation of the Jacksons Garage site.

It is a rare art deco-inspired building, built between 1938 and 1939 at the same time as the airport.

Mourant Ozannes, on behalf of appellants Octane Property Ltd and Jacksons CI Ltd, argued that the building did not have sufficient historic or architectural interest to be worth listing.

No art deco buildings from this period were presented as examples. ‘From the evidence presented to us, we can only conclude that the Happy Landings Hotel is very probably the only surviving example in the island of a prominent 1930s commercial building that displays art deco influence,’ presiding tribunal member Stuart Fell wrote in the decision notice.

‘It is accordingly appropriate that importance is attached to it because of its rarity.’

The appellant argued that the building had been extensively altered over the years.

But Mr Fell said that, despite that, the building was very authentic.