High standard among ‘Royal’ show animals

THE standard at the Royal Guernsey Agricultural and Horticultural Society show ‘is always very high’, UK cattle judge Colin Gleed said at this year’s event.

Taking place yesterday at Saumarez Park, it was well attended by spectators as well as competitors who showed cattle, sheep, horses and goats.

Lt-Governor Vice-Admiral Sir Ian Corder was in attendance to present the prizes.

The competition has been running for more than 100 years, but records have been kept at the society for much longer.

Mr Gleed is the president of the English Guernsey Cattle Society, which oversees the importation of Guernsey cows to the UK.

‘It is a fantastic showground with such wonderful scenery. This is my third year judging here.

‘It would be unfair to pick out a stand-out handler so far as they all did very well.’