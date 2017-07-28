Pride of Guernsey: Dr Sue Wilson

DR SUE WILSON has been described as an amazing lady who cares for so many people, by Maddie and Roy Sarre, for her work as a doctor, raising a family and running the Tumaini charity.

Mr and Mrs Sarre believe Dr Wilson should be awarded the Specsavers-sponsored Carer of the Year Award after they helped launch the Tumaini organisation with the Festiva choir.

She has nurtured to maturity and manhood four talented sons, said Mr Sarre, who also spoke of her island-wide caring career with husband Dr Doug Wilson.

‘Not only all this but she heads up personally, having drawn together a tremendous team of local and national supporters, the Tumaini charity.

‘A charity of phenomenal benefit to 25,000 women and orphans in Kagera, Tanzania, caring over 13 years for this community and requiring millions of pounds, personal and family sacrifice, tireless mental, spiritual and physical demands and selfless commitments’.