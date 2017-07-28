Pride of Guernsey: Josh Ozanne

JOSH OZANNE is an angel in the eyes of the Gillingham family, after he took it upon himself to help Jonah with his health, personal fitness and diet.

Mr Ozanne introduced himself to the Gillinghams when Jonah was diagnosed with a life-threatening blood disorder.

He wanted to use his position running Black Rock Fitness to help raise money for the medication Jonah needed. That is why the family have nominated him for the Specsavers-sponsored Carer of the Year Award.

One of the key things that Mr Ozanne has done is setting up the Extreme Forces Weekend, which is now in its second year.

The event has been hailed a success and has raised substantial funds for the charity Helping Jonah – Helping Others.

‘Josh and his team have simply turned Jonah’s fitness and health levels around,’ one of his nominators said.

‘From education and encouraging him to eat the correct balance of foods, to building up his strength and boosting his recovery from his illnesses, they have given him confidence, friendship and a sense of achievement through what was an exceptionally difficult time for him.

‘We cannot thank Josh and his team enough for turning Jonah’s life around.’