Pride of Guernsey: Judy Horner

JUDY HORNER’S help is precious to Sandra Robilliard, who has put her forward for the Swoffers-sponsored Neighbour of the Year Award.

‘Since my husband [Roger] died last August, Judy has visited me almost every day,’ she said.

‘I have severe arthritis and am wheelchair-bound so I really appreciate her visits. She is always happy and cheerful and makes me laugh.

‘She is always willing to carry out chores and do shopping for me. Her care is invaluable to me and I don’t know what I’d do without her.’

The two women have known each other since Mrs Horner moved in next door to Mrs Robilliard about 15 years ago.

‘I have lovely neighbours all around, but Judy is exceptional,’ said Mrs Robilliard.

‘I just have to call and she will come straight around. She bakes food for me and makes me salads.

‘I miss her tremendously when she goes away.

‘I haven’t been able to get around much since my husband died, but Judy takes me anywhere I want to go and I just have to say the word.

‘She is such a caring and lovely person.’