Pride of Guernsey: Le Marchant Ward

STAFF on the hospital’s rehabilitation ward work hard to keep their patients motivated and in good spirits.

Le Marchant Ward has been nominated for the Angel of the Year Award, sponsored by Ravenscroft.

Part of the Princess Elizabeth Hospital, it is an assessment and rehabilitation ward providing 24-hour care to patients who have varying needs including following a stroke, Parkinson’s disease, problems with balance and falls and post-orthopaedic and general surgery.

‘Le Marchant Ward helps many patients who face a long stay in hospital,’ said the nominator, who wanted to remain anonymous.

‘The staff work hard to motivate their patients.

‘They have recently received a therapy dog, which is making regular visits and has made a massive difference to keeping the patients in good spirits.’

Admissions to the ward are predominantly from surgical/medical wards, the day assessment unit and from the community.

All teams that work on the ward include qualified professionals with expertise in the field of rehabilitation.

Nurses aim to work with the clients and in partnership with other disciplines to help patients regain their independence – enabling them to adapt sufficiently to return home with confidence or to an appropriate placement in residential or nursing care.