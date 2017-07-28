Pride of Guernsey: Mavis Lemmon

RECENTLY-RETIRED oncology nurse Mavis Lemon has yet to completely stop giving her support to those in need – she still goes in to give refreshments to patients, despite officially having left Bulstrode House.

Patsy Le Galloudec nominated Mrs Lemon as she feels she ‘truly deserves’ the Specsavers-sponsored Carer of the Year Award.

‘Mavis has just retired from running the Cancer Relief.

‘She has done it for many years and is now in her 80s and yet still helps at Bulstrode House giving patients tea, coffee and her lovely cake.

‘She has helped many people who struggle with money worries and flights etc if they have to go to Southampton, and does so without any questions, and it is kept private to that person.

‘She has taken a lot of stress off many people going through a terrible time.

‘Mavis is so deserving of this’.