Pride of Guernsey: Val Loaring

THERE is no one better than Val Loaring when it comes to being a good neighbour, according to people who should know.

Alan and Linda Howell, who have put her forward for the Swoffers-sponsored Neighbour of the Year Award, said Mrs Loaring had been an excellent friend and neighbour to them for more than 30 years, adding that she was well known throughout the community as a caring and supportive person.

‘She listens to, and has empathy with, neighbours in need of support and is always ready to give practical help,’ said Mr Howell.

‘Nothing is too much to ask of her and she asks for nothing in return. In addition to keeping an eye on our house several times a year when we are away, she waters the plants and feeds the cat.

‘Val is very community-minded and assists with the Town contribution towards Floral Guernsey. A local lady, she is also very knowledgeable about the history of our area.’

Mrs Howell said Mrs Loaring was kind and caring, always supportive and willing to listen and help in any way she could.

‘She has been a stalwart campaigner in the interests of our community, alerting neighbours to proposed developments, fighting for the rights of residents and supporting others doing the same,’ she said.

‘She has been particularly helpful to us over the last two years when a planning application affecting our home made me stressed and ill.

‘She is a caring friend to elderly residents in the area, giving practical help as well as companionship.

‘In short, she is the best neighbour we’ve ever had.’