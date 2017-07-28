Rohais Chinese hygiene rating back to one star

ROHAIS Chinese Takeaway has dropped three food hygiene stars and is back down to a one due to what the owners said was an issue with the organisation of the fridge.

Other Guernsey establishments rated one-star in the latest list are the White D’Or, Iceland in Vale Avenue, La Trelade Hotel and Les Alouettes Residential Care Home in Castel.

The Rohais Chinese was given a zero-rating in February this year, but after making a number of improvements that was upgraded to four stars.

However, in a recent inspection by Environmental Health and Pollution Regulation, it was downgraded to a one star.

The takeaway is owned by Guang Yau Wang and his wife, Cuiyu. She said the downgrading was to do with the organisation of the fridge contents.

They had done everything that they had been asked to do by the inspector, she said. ‘Everything is perfect now.’

She added that they had asked the inspector to return to re-score the premises.

Upgrades to the establishment in February included new floor panelling, changes to paperwork and a temperature gauge for hot water.