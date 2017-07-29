£7m. St John pension row with union to go to court

A £7M. PENSION BATTLE between Unite the union and St John Ambulance and Rescue is destined to be settled in court after talks aimed at resolving the issue broke down acrimoniously.

The union’s case for the service to pay the money to cover a deficit in the defined benefit scheme has been labelled by St John and its trustees in court papers as an abuse of process with no ‘reasonable prospect of success’.

In a statement, St John Ambulance & Rescue chairman Steve Le Page hit out at Unite for trying to exert pressure through the legal action.

‘As a charitable, not-for-profit organisation, there is simply no money available to instantly eradicate the deficit to the scheme. Hence, St John in the Bailiwick has sought to work collaboratively with all counterparties, including the trustees, the members and their union representatives to resolve the issue through a restructured pension scheme,’ he said.

‘The claim is distracting management time and money which should be focused on the welfare of members.

‘The company is eager to bring the legal process to a conclusion, but its options are severely limited by its financial position.’

Unite regional officer Bob Lanning had previously said it hoped to settle without having to ‘drag it through the courts’, however now, after meeting with St John, it will be proceeding.