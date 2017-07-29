Breastfeeding Welcome pilot scheme launched

A BREASTFEEDING scheme aimed at making mothers feel more comfortable in public could be rolled out to the wider community, those behind it have said.

The Breastfeeding Welcome initiative was launched by Public Health Services at the airport and Princess Elizabeth Hospital yesterday, attracting support from around 25 mothers.

Amy Taylor, health improvement practitioner, hoped the scheme would make new mums feel more comfortable.

Although most women were happy with public attitudes towards breastfeeding, she said there were ‘enough women to warrant the scheme’s introduction’.

‘We are using this as a pilot and we will look to make any changes after we have received feedback from it,’ she said, adding that they could look to roll the scheme out into other island establishments.

Consultant midwife Alex Hawkins-Drew said while the birth rate was low in Guernsey, the breastfeeding initiation rates were very good.

She hoped the initiative would help those mothers continue breastfeeding and help them in the long term to feel more comfortable.

The Breastfeeding Welcome initiative is already in place in the UK, with participating venues sporting the scheme’s logo to assure mothers of their stance.