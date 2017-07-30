Inside the island’s all services control centre

THE Joint Emergency Services Control Centre started operating in its present form in March 2015 and handles 999 calls and coastguard emergencies across the Bailiwick.

Manager Terry Coule has been with the centre since the start and has overseen the deployment of an array of technologies that are designed to enable the team to handle all calls to the centre quickly and efficiently.

The service is based at the police station, but before it moved there it dealt with just fire and ambulance calls and was based at the Arsenal fire station.

Mr Coule said that JESCC grew out of a review of the local ambulance service and came at a time when the police IT system was at the end of its life.

He said that one of the problems in setting it up was that ‘off the shelf’ IT systems were designed for just one emergency service, so the local developers had to work with the system authors to come up with an all-service solution for the Bailiwick.

Now, just over two years since JESCC started covering coastguard and police as well as fire and ambulance, it is at the heart of all the command and control functions of the island’s services.