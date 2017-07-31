Fall in number of licensees a concern to financial regulator

A PROPOSED 3% fee increase for financial services businesses licensed by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission is only expected to add some £16,000 to the commission’s total fee income during the course of 2018.

The commission has proposed a blended increase of 3% – ahead of the 2% increases it has held for the past five years – in response to the increasing cost of living and the amount of work senior commission staff are having to devote to Brexit talks.

But it is concerned about a decline in the number of licensees it regulates and has reflected that in its forecasts.

Despite pulling in £12.93m. in licence fees in 2016, a rise of £200,000 on the previous year, the commission is expecting that to fall in 2017 to £12.86m. and then rise by perhaps as little as £16,000 in 2018.

A fall in bank licences, which the commission has highlighted in its fee consultation, could have a significant impact on the regulator’s revenues, for example, as they are among the most expensive licences.

GFSC director-general William Mason admitted that a decline in licensees would be of concern, but said the commission was working to keep attracting new business.

‘We’re working hard with the States, Guernsey Finance and Giba to grow the size of the cake. We know that everybody would feel much more comfortable if the licence fee base was growing rather than declining,’ he said.

David Oxburgh, chairman of the Guernsey International Business Association, said that there had been significant rationalisation of banking licences in recent years, but a decline in licence numbers across the board did not necessarily reflect a decline in the industry.

‘There are a few signs of potential growth in parts of the finance industry at the moment,’ he said. ‘There is definitely going to be an element of rationalisation in those figures. Everybody in finance is aware of the huge costs of regulation, not only in paying fees, but in meeting the demands of regulation, and the overheads this places on business.’

Mr Oxburgh welcomed the consultation opportunity over fees.

‘Industry will have to discuss these proposals but it seems to me that this is a well-thought through and sensible proposal.

‘The work of William Mason, Andy Sloan and the team at the GFSC on Brexit is seen by the finance industry as helpful, important and valuable.’

The commission has sought to build up reserves in recent years but Mr Mason said that the ambition for 2018 particularly was to break even. ‘The commission’s long-term position is that it should be running a balanced budget year on year and we have done better than that because Stephen Cole [chief operating officer] and others have been very effective at managing our costs.’