Island hit by shortage of Guernsey salted butter

A SHORTAGE of Guernsey salted butter is being blamed on the limited supply of cream and strong local and UK sales.

At least one island supermarket had none of the butter on its shelves at one point recently, but while another said it had a single packet when contacted, others reported they did have stock.

The Dairy said that salted butter is its most popular variety and it had sold out, but production was being maintained as normal three days a week. It said that butter should be available through all normal stockists while it managed supplies.

Dairy general manager Andrew Tabel said the limited supply of local cream was a factor.

‘It is a real challenge as we cannot increase production and have to carefully manage stocks and do all we can to supply all of our customers,’ he said.

While orders from the catering sector are being met, some larger requests are being fulfilled with reduced quantities.

‘At the moment they may not always be able to purchase all the butter they would like,’ said Mr Tabel.