It’s all downhill for homemade go-karts

CROWDS lined the sides of St Julian’s Avenue yesterday, as this year’s Rubis Soap Box Challenge saw islanders plummeting down the hill in their self-constructed go-karts.

The event saw 21 teams take part throughout the day to test their design, and see how quickly they could navigate the track.

With three chicanes and three ramps – one of which had a water pool in it – the day saw some flips and crashes, while others took record times, all while competing for the £100 prize for first place.

There was also a prize for second and third, as well as for the best themed soapbox, best junior and for best-dressed driver.

Daniel Woodland, 15, and Alex Barclay, 9, were racing a kart made by a family friend of theirs.

It was called Edy, named after Eddie the Eagle.

Daniel said he had taken part in the challenge last year, but 2017 was Alex’s first attempt.

‘I have done three runs so far, and they have gone quite well, we are good at the chicane, that went really well,’ said Daniel, the driver.

‘It was so cool – really super fun, and definitely a bit of a laugh,’ Alex added.