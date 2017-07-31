Pride of Guernsey: Chris Gardiner

CHRIS GARDINER has been nominated for the Specsavers-sponsored Carer of the Year Award as a result of his going above and beyond for a colleague struggling with his mental health.

Luke Tough was fortunate enough to have Mr Gardiner as his line manager when he suffered a mental breakdown in April 2016.

As the situation worsened, Mr Gardiner knew that something was not right and stepped in, removing Mr Tough from compromising situations and helping him through the struggle of day to day life.

‘Chris was always available to talk to and help guide me,’ Mr Tough said.

‘We met regularly for a coffee and a chat while I started my road to recovery and he never judged or attacked me when I was clearly being unreasonable or irrational.’

Mr Gardiner has gone above and beyond his duty of care to Mr Tough and is still there for him even now while he continues with his therapy.

Mr Gardiner’s endless patience and empathy has been invaluable to Mr Tough as he has selflessly given his time whenever it was required, contributing to his nomination for the award.

‘You could not ask for a better manager or friend. Without his patience and understanding, I wonder

how I’d be now’ Mr Tough added.