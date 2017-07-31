Pride of Guernsey: Coco Brasserie

COCO BRASSERIE founders Bertrand and Martin Doury are praised for ‘returning’ French character to St Peter Port.

Elizabeth Fisher feels the French spirit of Town has been slowly dying and this character is what tourists look for, rather than just another English town.

That is why she feels they deserved to win the Cimandis-sponsored Welcome of the Year Award.

‘Tourists relish this French atmosphere as they feel this is what Guernsey is all about and St Peter Port is not just another English town but has French character too.

‘The dishes on their menu are presented so stylishly and are head-turners. We always look at the food being served around us and return to sample that too, all with a French twist.

‘Many tourists visit and the locals have become regulars, even to have a relaxed glass of wine al fresco after work.

‘We feel that this couple have worked very hard to re-introduce that something special that St Peter Port always had and has been slowly dying out, and should be applauded.

‘They are an asset to the tourist board too and great for the locals.

‘Tourists love them.’