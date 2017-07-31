Pride of Guernsey: Ellie Castle

ELLIE CASTLE, a teacher at La Mare de Carteret Primary, has been nominated for the Garenne-sponsored Teacher of the Year Award by parent Sheralee Torode.

‘I would like to nominate Miss Castle for this award because she goes above and beyond on a daily basis to make learning fun and interesting for the whole class.

‘When my daughter started in Reception, both myself and Immie were anxious, however, Miss Castle has made this first year of school a fantastic one and the panic of my four year old starting school disappeared instantly.

‘My daughter can’t wait to get into school every morning to get to “wake up, shake up”, which is a dance-type class which Miss Castle puts on most mornings before the school bell for all of the children before lessons start.’

Her door is always open if you have any questions and she will always greet you with a smile.

‘Immie has truly blossomed as a learner this year from being in Miss Castle’s class and I put this down to Miss Castle being such a fun, energetic, happy teacher who is always willing to help and meet each child’s individual needs.

‘Immie really doesn’t want to leave Miss Castle’s class to start Year 1 in September and to me this really says what an amazing teacher she is.’