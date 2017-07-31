Pride of Guernsey: Jenny Kendall-Tobias

JENNY KENDALL-TOBIAS is described as ‘Lady Guernsey’ by Roy and Maddie Sarre, who believe she should be crowned winner of the Cimandis-sponsored Welcome of the Year Award.

Mr and Mrs Sarre want to reward Ms Kendall-Tobias for all she does for the island, both on and off air, as a presenter for BBC Guernsey.

‘Taller and blonder than most, JKT must of course be known to literally almost everyone young and old in not only Guernsey but the Bailiwick and beyond.

‘What a personal and professional advantage she has and uses way beyond the call of duty – every opportunity she can to speak of her love and our love of beautiful and dearest Guernsey.’

The pair went on to write how Ms Kendall-Tobias is an asset to Guernsey, using her opportunities to promote the island.

‘On stage, off stage, on radio, off radio, during working hours, off working hours, JKT never stops talking up our beautiful island.

‘A true Guern girl, she will talk to high and low, priest and prophet, children, youth, rich or poor, fit or needy.

‘She’s the best at what she does and she will endeavour to welcome all visitors, cruise ships, business people and claim the air for our Guernsey, what a welcome.’