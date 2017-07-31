Pride of Guernsey: Mark Le Gallez

‘IT’S not so much what Mark has done this last year as what he has done constantly for so many years,’ said Pete de Mouilpied about his choice for the Moonpig-sponsored Arts Contribution of the Year Award, Mark Le Gallez.

‘A much respected and loved musician and performer locally and beyond, his efforts are staggering. I feel this award would be just reward for the music he has produced. A total gentleman off stage to boot.’

Fellow nominator Timothy Park agreed wholeheartedly.

‘For more years than perhaps he cares to remember, Mark Le Gallez has been at the forefront of and always part of Guernsey’s music scene. From his humble beginnings through to his time with The Risk – and taking on the might of Simon Cowell with naming rights – and his time with the Sacred Hearts – John Peel played them twice – right through to his current incarnation as

The Crowman, Mark has been there.’

Although Timothy says that Mark has been on or produced more quality albums than perhaps any other musician on the island, he has also assisted in expanding the island’s diverse music scene by always being willing to help talented younger musicians – most recently by his work with the Fiddling Pixie [Emma Lancaster].

‘He embodies the arts on the island not only with his music but also with his sartorial elegance. His unique style means he stands out in a crowd of ripped T-shirts and faded jeans and helps us all consider that we can all be artists in whatever way we choose.’