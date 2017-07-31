Pride of Guernsey: Natalie Cannon

TEACHING a student an entire GCSE in a matter of months cannot be easy, but Natalie Cannon did just that to help Kama Prevel gain the qualification to study her chosen subject at Sixth Form level.

Kama nominated Les Beaucamps High teacher Miss Cannon for the Garenne-sponsored Teacher of the Year Award for making her pupils want to go to school.

‘Most people would define a good teacher as someone who makes their students excel academically and do well on their tests and exams, but I believe that’s almost right, but a little off. I believe that a good teacher doesn’t have one dimension but two.

‘They not only make you excel, but they make you want to go to school. Miss Cannon makes students want to come to school by making her lessons fun and educational and teaches in a way that the students like.

‘She is compassionate, kind and fully understanding.

‘If it wasn’t for Miss Cannon, I wouldn’t feel as confident and positive as I do now.

‘She always made me smile and told me to keep my chin up. Her love for the students, subject she teaches and all people around her really inspires me.’