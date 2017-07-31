Pride of Guernsey: Steve Rowsell

ONE manager who has gone the extra mile is Steve Rowsell, who has been praised for always having time to fix issues customers have with their phones.

Nick Strong said the JT Guernsey branch manager creates solutions rather than more issues, which is why he has put Mr Rowsell forward for the Cimandis-sponsored Welcome of the Year Award.

‘Having moved to Guernsey last October, things are done very differently.

‘Stephen the manager has been quick to resolve all our issues and in coming up with solutions and not more problems.

‘He is excellent, there is never anything that he hasn’t got time to fix. He is brilliant – more Stephens, please.'

Mr Rowsell was shocked to receive the nomination and wrote: ‘What a lovely surprise to be nominated for this.’