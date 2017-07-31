They braved the rain down at Rocquaine...

WET weather led to disappointment for the organisers of the Rocquaine Regatta on Saturday, but it did not deter hundreds of islanders from braving the outdoors.

Rain lashed down for most of the day’s events, however, the majority still went ahead, with staples such as the raft race seeing a strong turn out for entrants and a crowd amassed on the beach to watch.

The greasy pole, crab race, ultimate frisbee and the ever-popular barbecue and live music in the evening also went ahead as planned, along with many of the other activities.

Some, however, were forced to be cancelled, such as the sand castle competition and the volleyball.

‘Three years ago, we had this bad weather and couldn’t put on any of the stage acts,’ co-organiser Jon Collenette said.

In the middle of the afternoon, both Mr Collenette and co-organiser Simon le Tocq were remaining optimistic that the weather would clear up for the evening.

‘Luckily, in the last two years, we have had absolutely cracking events with great weather and a massive turn out – last year we had thousands of people down here.

‘Out of the last 20 years, we have only really had two regattas with weather like this, and this is the second one, so it isn’t that bad.’

Mr Le Tocq said there was nothing they could do to prepare for bad weather, and they just had to ‘go for it and see what it was like’ on the day.