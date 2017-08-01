Guernsey next for ‘Facebook taxis’ app

AN APP designed to help streamline the process of ‘Facebook taxis’ could be coming to Guernsey the development team has said, days after it launched in Jersey.

Called Jersey Lifts, the app is based around a Facebook page where islanders advertise lifts in exchange for cash.

Guernsey has similar Facebook pages, which have prompted concerns from police and taxi drivers over passenger safety.

The app allows passengers to request lifts to and from any location, and will then calculate how much users should contribute towards the cost based on fuel price and distance.

A spokesman for the development team said that they were a group of developers, entrepreneurs and business leaders who ‘like solving problems in our communities’.

‘We’ve all used the previous lift system, and wanted to help improve it,’ they said.

‘We are looking to roll out to other islands and jurisdictions as and when we have the resources and team to do so.

‘Guernsey is almost certainly the next target.’

In the first 24 hours of the app being live in Jersey, there were more than 900 users signed up and 4,800 notifications sent out.

The app has been compared to Uber, a taxi service which operates in hundreds of cities worldwide. Jersey Lifts will allow users to rate each other based on behaviour and attitude to help maintain a good community.